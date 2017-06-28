BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Reign Sapphire Corp. (OTCQB: RGNP) ("Reign" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company, today announced its launch of a division that focuses exclusively on delivering its unique custom jewelry to the corporate and business gift market segment.

The new division was created in response to growing demand from corporate clients such as Hawaiian Airlines with its Breast Cancer Awareness campaign and a Super Bowl featured National Football League (NFL) team.

The personalized gifts segment is part of the corporate and business recognition market, a field increasingly dependent on technology enabled customization and one in which Reign maintains a competitive edge.

Entry into the segment provides an opportunity to boost higher margin sales due to the minimum order quantity and the less work required to customize batch orders.

One corporate order can result in hundreds of new Reign retail customers who will be introduced to Reign's niche custom brands through the gifts received from their corporate partner.

"This natural extension of Reign's unique custom offering provides organizations an exciting new range of options with which to recognize the efforts of employees, customers, vendors and other stakeholders," commented Joseph Segelman, Reign CEO. "The initiative evolved from an increasing number of orders from large organizations and our recognition of its potential as a highly profitable business segment."

About Reign Sapphire Corporation:

Reign Sapphire (OTCQB: RGNP) is a Beverly Hills-based, D2C branded and custom jewelry company with three niche brands: Reign Sapphires: ethically produced, millennial targeted sapphire jewelry, Coordinates Collection: custom jewelry, inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments, and Le Bloc: classic customized jewelry. http://www.reignsc.com.

