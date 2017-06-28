Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2017-2023 - Applied Material (US) Holds a Leading Position in the $62.56 Billion Market

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Front-end Equipment, Backend Equipmen, Fab Facility, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is expected to reach USD 62.56 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.86% between 2017 and 2023.

The progress in research and development (R&D) facilities, increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, growing consumer electronic market, and increase in the number of foundries are the key drivers for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

This market is segmented on the basis of backend equipment, front-end equipment, fab facility equipment, dimension, and geography. Among all semiconductor backend devices, bonding equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The development of several potential applications in the semiconductor industry has given rise to the concept of wafer bonding. Today, in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, wafer bonding is rapidly launching itself as a persistent technology. Wafer bonding is a very intricate process that is used in various applications such as LEDs, power devices, radio frequency (RF), MEMS, CMOS image sensors (CIS), and advanced packaging. Owing to all these reasons, this is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of front-end, the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market has been segmented into lithography, wafer surface conditioning equipment, and wafer cleaning process. The increasing demand for semiconductor devices across the globe had led to the use of photolithography equipment for manufacturing semiconductor devices. The application of different semiconductor devices such as ICs and transistors in various industries such as automotive, telecommunication, and consumer electronics led to the increased demand for semiconductor devices.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, on the basis of back-end, has been segmented into assembly and packaging, dicing equipment, bonding equipment, metrology, and test equipment. The bonding equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The development of several potential applications in the semiconductor industry has given rise to the concept of wafer bonding. To ensure dependability and efficient productivity, wafer-bonding equipment became a necessity for semiconductor manufacturers. Today, in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, wafer bonding is launching itself as a persistent technology. Owing to all the benefits of this process, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC was the leading market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment in 2016. APAC has been a game changer for the semiconductor equipment market for the last 45 years. The growth of Silicon Valley in California from the 1970s is mainly attributed to the support it has received from the players of APAC. The development of semiconductor devices in Asian economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan drives the semiconductor equipment market. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in APAC held the largest share owing to the low-cost labor in China, Taiwanese innovation and advancement in fabrication plants, and Japanese semiconductor equipment manufacturing capabilities, which are some of the cutting-edge advantages for the Asian semiconductor industry.

Semiconductor manufacturing devices are expensive depending upon its function, and for the process, it is used. New companies entering this industry face the cost hurdle because R&D cost and capital requirement are high. As operations performed by tools used in front-end wafer fabrication are complex, their cost becomes high.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Semiconductor Manufacturing Market, By Front-End Equipment

7 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Back-End

8 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Fab Facility

9 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Dimension

10 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

