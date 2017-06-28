Transparent Caching Market Worth 4,274.2 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Transparent Caching Market by Content Type, Software (Policy Management, Security, and Analytics), Hardware (Converged Servers and Switches), Service (Professional and Managed), End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global Transparent Caching Market is expected to grow from USD 876.6 Million in 2017 to USD 4,274.2 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.28%.

The subscribers demanding the quality of the content which is delivered via Internet. Transparent caching provides an enhanced network speed to subscribers at an optimum bandwidth, thus providing a better quality of web surfing and online video viewing. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Transparent Caching Market. Moreover, transparent caching improves the quality of the bandwidth of a network.

The professional services segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

The professional services segment is expected to have a promising future in the Transparent Caching Market . The professional service providers analyze the traffic and service types, hit rates, deployment locations, redundancy and service availabilities, and business constraints and regulatory requirements. This analysis provides major insights into professional services, which helps Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to deploy transparent caching solutions securely and accelerate the business operations.

ISPs segment is expected to have the largest market size by the end of the forecast period

ISPs are major beneficiaries of transparent caching solutions, as the service providers makes use of Content Delivery Network (CDN) to deliver the content. The content still has to traverse a part of the ISPs' network in order to reach the end-customer, which incurs extra costs for content delivery. Transparent caching helps ISPs to cache the majority of the content of interest.

North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is the most competitive and rapidly changing Transparent Caching Market in the world. North America, among all the regions, has shown the maximum adoption of transparent caching solutions, due to its early implementation in a majority of the verticals. The US and Canada are projected to extensively implement transparent caching technologies; North America is expected to have the highest market share.

The Transparent Caching Market report encompasses the competitive landscape, which presents the positioning of the 25 key transparent caching vendors, based on their product offerings and business strategies. Some of the major vendors include Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US), Ericsson AB (Stockholm, Sweden), Google (California, US), Qwilt (California, US), Symantec Corporation (California, US), Nokia Corporation (Uusimaa, Finland), Ara Networks (Seoul, Korea), Superlumin (Dayton, Ohio), Kollective Technology, Inc. (California, US), Fortinet, Inc. (California, US), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (Massachusetts, US), Brocade Communications System, Inc. (California, US), Level 3 Communications, LLC (Colorado, US), Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, US), and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China).

