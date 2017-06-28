TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT)(CSE: EAT.CN)(CNSX: EAT)(OTCQB: SPLIF)(FRANKFURT: 2NU) is pleased to announce multiple re-orders of FLI-branded vape pen cartridges by Starbuds dispensaries and Natures Herbs dispensaries in Colorado, and an initial order filled for Rocky Mountain Blaze.

Palo Verde LLC ("Palo Verde"), the Company's licensed tenant in Colorado, filled a re-order of 500 mg FLI-branded vape pen cartridges for the Starbuds dispensary locations at 4305 Thatcher Ave., Pueblo, Co, and 480 S McCulloch Blvd, West Pueblo, Co. The Starbuds re-order is in follow-up to their initial order announced by the Company in its June 16, 2017, press release, just ten days ago. Starbuds is one of Colorado's leading dispensary operators with eight locations state wide.

Palo Verde has also filled a total of three subsequent re-orders from Natures Herbs since their first order was announced in the Company's press release dated April 18, 2017. A fourth re-order was received yesterday. Natures Herbs owns three popular dispensaries in the Greater Denver area.

Palo Verde has also filled a new initial order from Rocky Mountain Blaze, a new dispensary which has recently opened in Pueblo, Colorado.

David Johnson, owner of Palo Verde commented - "We are pleased with the continuous progress being made with regards to the roll-out of the FLI brand in Colorado. Expanding the distribution base and product re-orders are a testament to the superior quality of the product that we are selling."

With the guidance of Nutritional High, Palo Verde is developing new sales channels to ensure a strong customer base. Palo Verde was one of the sponsors of the Budtender Appreciation Event held by Cultivated Synergies in Denver on June 23, 2017, where the FLI brand was showcased at the Palo Verde booth and was well received by prospective buyers from dispensary chains. Furthermore, Palo Verde continues to add sales staff and operation personnel to its team and has engaged two new sales people in the past two weeks.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the marijuana-infused products industry, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google+ or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe and to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators, completing the acquisition of the applicable real estate and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration, or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Nutritional High International Inc.

David Posner

Chairman of the Board

647-985-6727

dposner@nutritionalhigh.com

www.nutritionalhigh.com



