The solar facility will be built by Italian PV developer Ternienergia in the south of the country.

The German Development Bank (KfW) has agreed to provide Tunisian power state-owned utility Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz (STEG) with €12.5 million financing for a 10 MW solar project that the company is developing in Tozeur, southern Tunisia.

In a statement to pv magazine, the KfW said the funds consist of a €12 million low-interest rate loan for the plant construction and a further €0.5 million for additional services related to the project.

The loan was awarded in partnership with the EU in the frame of the Neighbourhood Investment Facility (NIF), which provides EU partners with access to financing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...