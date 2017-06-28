PR Newswire
London, June 28
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 27-June-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|195.92p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 27-June-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|77.00p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|77.90p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP23.73m
|Borrowing Level:
|16%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---