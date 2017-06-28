

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) announced the company plans to build a new world-scale plant to produce ibuprofen in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The new plant, is scheduled to come onstream in 2021. BASF is also expanding its ibuprofen capacities at its production site in Bishop, Texas, to fill current supply gaps for ibuprofen in the market. The expansion will come onstream in early 2018. The company will invest approximately 200 million euros in both projects.



Ibuprofen is an active pharmaceutical ingredient that is used for treating pain, fever, and inflammation. BASF has been manufacturing ibuprofen at its production site in Bishop for over 20 years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX