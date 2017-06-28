The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 5 July 2017.



ISIN: DK0060227239 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: HP Invest Danske Obligationer Akk. ---------------------------------------------------------------- New name: HP Invest Danske Obligationer Akk. - KL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HPIDOA ---------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: HPIDOAKL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 83758 ----------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN: DK0060118610 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: HP Invest Korte Danske Obligationer ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name: HP Invest Korte Danske Obligationer - KL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HPIKDO ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: HPIKDOKL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 69263 -----------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN: DK0060141786 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: HP Invest Lange Danske Obligationer ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name: HP Invest Lange Danske Obligationer - KL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HPILDO ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: HPILDOKL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 69268 -----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

