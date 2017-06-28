International Andrology: Botox Clinical Trial Brings Hope to Sufferers of Erectile Dysfunction

LONDON, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Doctors from Cairo University Medical School, in collaboration with International Andrology (IA), which is headquartered in London, are close to finding a treatment for erectile dysfunction that will restore the sex lives of millions of men.

This follows two small pilot studies undertaken earlier this year by IA and Cairo University with early findings published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

Professor Hussein Ghanem from Cairo University and Mr. Amr Raheem, a leading specialist at International Andrology London confirmed exciting emerging results from the clinical trial:

Nearly 50% of men who received a 50ml injection of Botox, (botulinum toxin type A, the active component of Botox) as opposed to a placebo recorded significant erectile satisfaction

25% were able to complete full penetrative sex

All men involved in the study were severe and end stage erectile dysfunction sufferers and had no ability to perform sexual intercourse. In such cases the only option currently available to them is a costly penile prosthesis (surgical silicone implant).

Mr. Amr Raheem, who is leading this ground-breaking research and recently presented early findings at two major international medical conferences in China and the US said: "Erectile Dysfunction affects half the male population at some point in their lives and causes misery for millions of men.

"It is believed that the smooth muscle relaxation and increased blood flow to a man's penis from a Botox injection could help him to maintain an erection and may last for up tosix months. This offers a lifeline to both men and their partners and avoids costly surgical procedures. We are optimistic about the full trial results and hope to be offering the treatment at International Andrology London in early 2018."

Full results are available in September 2017.

International Andrology is a world leading organisation of highly qualified physicians and surgeons who have played major roles in the development and improvement of modern surgical techniques in the field of men's sexual and reproductive health. It offers the most advanced treatments for male sexual dysfunction, sub-fertility, aesthetic and functional urogenital surgery successfully treating problems like erectile dysfunction, Peyronie's disease (extreme curvature of the penis) and premature ejaculation.

Erectile dysfunction affects half the male population at some point in their lives. Traditional treatment options include drugs, shockwave therapy and penis implants costing on average in excess of £15,000.