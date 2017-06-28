BALTIMORE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- The Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce (The Chamber) today announced that it will host its annual "Business Development Day," on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the Holiday Inn Inner Harbor.

"Business Development Day is an opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to connect with and learn from leading Baltimore professionals," said Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce President, Eben Frederick. "This is a must-attend event for professionals to not only hear firsthand expertise from our City's leaders, but to also engage in an open Q&A with each panelist."

The agenda features speakers who will share their insight and expertise on proven best practice on three executive panels: 1) Establishing, Organizing and Optimizing Operations for Maximum Efficiency; 2) Accessing Capital and Financing Strategies; and 3) Marketing for growth, digital transformation and/or potential acquisition.

WHO: The Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce

WHAT: Business Development Day

WHEN: July 13, 2017 (9:30 AM - 2:00 PM)

WHERE: The Holiday Inn Inner Harbor

As the voice of and chief advocate for Baltimore businesses, the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce's focus is to serve as a forum through which members and non-members can network and grow their respective businesses.

"For businesses to succeed in today's hyper-competitive marketplace, it's imperative that they take advantage of events that not only facilitate networking with our city's business and legislative leaders, but that also lead to new business opportunities," added Eben Frederick. "The Chamber's many programs and initiatives, such as Business Development Day, provide essential resources and support otherwise unavailable (or affordable) to startups and small businesses."

For information about sponsors, speakers, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit the Business Development Day page, or contact Eben Frederick at eben@baltimorecitychamber.org.

ABOUT THE BALTIMORE CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

As the voice of Baltimore businesses, the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce's focus is to serve as a forum through which members are able to grow their respective businesses. Programs and initiatives foster collaboration long-term growth, and development, and each campaign is designed to promote both members and the City's core value propositions. The Chamber is committed to advocating for the continuing adoption of a pro-business agenda by the City of Baltimore and the region on behalf of its members.

For additional Information on membership please visit www.baltimorecitychamber.org

