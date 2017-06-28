Lauded program recognizes retail banks' latest innovations in distribution and marketing worldwide

Efma and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) today launched the fifth edition of their joint Distribution Marketing Innovation Awards, which identify and reward innovative projects in the global retail banking sector and encourage banks to share best practices in retail banking distribution and marketing.

Retail banks worldwide have until Sept. 7 to submit their entries via the online portal at www.efma.com/innosubmit17. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Rome on Oct. 25.

"Over the past four years, our Distribution Marketing Innovation Awards program has experienced unprecedented success, gathering nearly 2,000 innovation submissions from 543 institutions in 88 countries," said Vincent Bastid, Efma's CEO. "We're delighted to help identify and recognize the innovative solutions that are shaping the global retail financial services sector in new and exciting ways."

Among the new features of this year's program are a reshaped online platform with a more-immersive design and greater responsiveness; a streamlined and more-straightforward voting process; and several new award categories, including "Workforce Empowerment Behavior," "New Business Ecosystem" and "Phygital Distribution." Rounding out the other of this year's eight award categories are "Customer Experience Engagement," "Best New Product or Service," "Wallets Payments," "Digital Marketing" and "Big Data, Analytics AI."

"It's fantastic to see the retail financial services community come together to present and witness the best-in-class innovations that are transforming the financial services industry and ultimately our everyday lives," said Piercarlo Gera, a senior managing director in Accenture's Financial Services practice. "With the continued advances in AI, cloud, big data and analytics, we expect another year of stellar entries and encourage financial institutions from across the globe to submit their innovations."

Submissions will be reviewed by the Efma Innovation Awards Committee, which will create a shortlist of nominees for each category. Efma members will then vote online for the final winners, who will receive their awards at the ceremony in October.

Efma's Innovation Award Committee will also present two Global Innovator awards one for an "Established Player" and one for a "Challenger Player" to the banks that have successfully committed their overall vision to innovation by developing projects in different areas to continuously transform their business model.

More information about the ceremony and registration is available at www.efma.com/innovationawards17.

