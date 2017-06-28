HICKSVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NASDAQ: LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on the ready-to-drink ("RTD") segment in the beverage industry, today announced that it has secured placement of its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea® in 156 Loblaws supermarkets across Canada. Loblaws is one of the largest supermarket chains in Canada and this is the largest international chain account agreement in the history of the Company.

The Company is committed to expanding its distribution across new geographies and announced in September 2016 its first distribution agreement in Canada with Unique Foods. According to Euromonitor, the ready-to-drink tea market in Canada is forecast to expand by 4% annually over the next five years to reach C$626 million in sales by 2020 (Source: Euromonitor International, "RTD Tea in Canada", February 2016). Headquartered in Brampton and founded in 1919, Loblaws has over 2,000 supermarket locations in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. It is a division of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L), Canada's largest food distributor.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We first announced our entry into Canada in September, and are very excited with the progress of our expansion into this new market. Loblaws is one of the largest grocery chains in Canada and is the largest international account in the Company's history, demonstrating the momentum that our brand is generating in new markets. Long Island Iced Tea® is a premium iced tea positioned at an affordable price and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a strong chain as Loblaws as we continue to build our presence in Canada."

Long Island Iced Tea® is a RTD tea is available through Loblaws in gallon bottles, with flavors including Lemon, Peach and Mango.

About Loblaws:

Founded in 1919 when Theodore P. Loblaw and J.M. Cork opened their first Loblaw Groceterias in the area of Toronto, today Loblaws is one of the leaders in the Canadian food retail industry and continues to support innovations in the supermarket industry. Loblaws is a chain with over 2,000 supermarket locations in Canada, with stores in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. It is a division of Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada's largest food distributor. To learn more about Loblaws, visit www.loblaws.ca.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, the nation's largest retailer, and the majority unitholder of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, banking, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,300 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ approximately 192,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade™' are marketed as premium beverages made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

