WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- LEWIS, the global communications agency, has appointed Kaitlyn McAuliffe as senior research manager. Based in Washington D.C., McAuliffe joins LEWIS as it expands its market research capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-quality data and insights across its global client base.

McAuliffe will work with clients to craft unique and tailored research to inform internal strategy and guide public communications. She joins LEWIS from Ipsos Public Affairs where she was senior research manager, focusing on opinion and communications analysis. McAuliffe worked on political polling efforts for Reuters during the 2016 election. She also helped launch the MetLife & Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Index.

"The demand for unique content and robust evaluation practices are rapidly growing within the communications industry, both domestically and internationally," said McAuliffe. "I'm excited to bring my experience and passion for quality research to LEWIS to help build upon the great work already being done."

"Kaitlyn's addition will help spur our continued growth while adding a new layer of expertise and operational management," said Matt Robbins, vice president of research and insight at LEWIS. "We're excited to add a research professional who can help transform data into impactful stories, while also providing findings that drive strategic guidance. Kaitlyn's expertise highlights LEWIS' continued focus on providing quality, cost-effective research that drives better business decisions and media interest in brands."

