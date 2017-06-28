SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a premier designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced it has signed an agreement with One Earth Recycling, a California-based recycling facility, on a new project: "Recycle for Life." Currently in the prototype phase, SG Blocks will help build and install multiple new container-based stores over the next five years. One Earth is aiming to co-locate its recycling facilities with grocery stores as well as do-it-yourself home improvement warehouses.

SG Blocks also stated it is delivering modules for a mobile maintenance and repair building for the Navy. It will deliver additional units in approximately three weeks, which will be used for a multi-story relocatable office space.

The company also signed an agreement to design, construct and deliver a large building, which will house offices for a manufacturing facility located in Madison, Wisconsin. The project will go into production shortly.

"We enjoy helping to bring the goals of others to fruition in various regions and asset classes," stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks.

www.sgblocks.com.

