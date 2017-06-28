Natural Gas and LNG Market Report 2017: Expected to Reach $30.7 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Natural gas including R-LNG in India has been widely recognized as the fuel with multiple promising aspects. The present situation of the gas sector in India is going through multiple challenging phase. Due to its high macroeconomic growth visions and increasing population, the country is facing major challenge in terms of growing energy demand and greenhouse gas emission.

Therefore, the appearance of natural gas is coming into existence with larger force. These situation makes government to take some crucial steps in order to increase consumption of natural gas over other tradition fuels in the gas sector on numerous causes such as domestic gas availability, infrastructure creation, affordability, pricing and government regulations. India Natural Gas and LNG market is expected to grow from US$ 19.7 billion in 2015 to US$ 30.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2016 and 2025.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based on end-user. The end-user segmentation of the report covers five major segments including; fertilizer, power, industrial, City Gas Distribution (CGD), and others. The study focuses upon market of natural gas produced from different on-shore and off-shore ports of country.

Companies Mentioned

Petronet LNG Limited

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Chevron Corporation

Total S.A.

GAIL

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Mahanagar Gas private Ltd.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.

Gujarat Gas Ltd.

Indraprastha Gas Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Market Landscape



4. Market Outlook



5. Government Regulations



6 Key Industry Dynamics



7. Market Analysis



8. India Natural Gas Market Revenue and Forecast to 2025 - End-user Vertical



9 India Natural Gas & LNG Market, Key Company Profiles



