

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee drifted lower against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Wednesday, as regional shares fell on worries about provisioning towards large NPA accounts and anxiety ahead of GST roll-out from July 1.



The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 123.93 points or 0.40 percent to 30,834.32 while the broader Nifty index finished at 9,491.25, down 20.15 or 0.21 percent from its previous close.



The rupee slipped to a 1-week low of 64.70 against the greenback, compared to Tuesday's closing value of 64.55. If the rupee extends decline, 66.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX