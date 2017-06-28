GenePOC Announces an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Cardinal Health Covering the US Market

QUEBEC, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GenePOC announces the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Cardinal Health to become its commercial partner in the United States

GenePOC, Inc. (GenePOC), a member of the Debiopharm Group, is proud to announce that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Cardinal Health to become its commercial partner in the United States to sell the revogene' instrument and associated GenePOC'assays. This is a key milestone in the development of GenePOC's commercial operations.

"We are extremely proud to announce this collaboration," said Patrice Allibert, CEO of GenePOC, he continued, "Cardinal Health is the perfect match for GenePOC, holding an impressive track record in improving patient life and laboratory efficiency. The GenePOC solution represents a unique market breakthrough, addressing untapped increasing demand for the use of Molecular Testing in a wide range of clinical and laboratory settings. We are confident that this new partnership will support us in making a real difference in the diagnosis of infectious diseases by being closer to the patient. We further believe this distribution agreement will pave the way for GenePOC to become a key Molecular Testing player in the mid-size molecular lab, the satellite lab, and all the way into the Point of Care market."

The revogene' is a fully-automated, portable standalone instrument. It enables testing of single-use microfluidic cartridges, or PIEs, with its proprietary fluorescence-based quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) platform to deliver an accurate diagnosis.

Both the revogene' instrument and it's first to market GenePOC' GBS LB assay recently received FDA clearance.

About GenePOC

GenePOC is a company that specializes in the development of diagnostic devices which enable the prevention and detection of infectious diseases.

The company aims to become the market leader in the rapid microbial testing at the point of care (POC). GenePOC is a member of the Debiopharm Group.

GenePOC's revogene' instrument is available in the US, European and Middle Eastern markets with a rapidly expanding test menu.

About DebiopharmGroup

Debiopharm Group' is a Swiss-headquartered global biopharmaceutical group including five companies active in the life science areas of drug development, GMP manufacturing of proprietary drugs, diagnostic tools and investment management.

