Join Finland's 100th Anniversary Celebrations and Save Money With The Helsinki Card

LONDON, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Looking for somewhere different on this summer's European trip? Then Finland should be on your radar, as this year the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of its independence from Russia.

Finland's capital Helsinki is a vibrant seaside city boasting striking architecture, enchanting neighbourhoods and urban nature. It's also home to a range of great sights and attractions, which can best be experienced with the Helsinki Card (www.helsinkicard.com) - an all-in-one sightseeing package which provides the perfect introduction to the city.

The Helsinki Card offers free entry to 28 of the city's top attractions and tours, plus discounted entry to 22 extra attractions, as well as City Sightseeing Hop On/Hop Off Bus Tour and a free detailed pocket-sized guidebook. UNESCO World Heritage Site Suomenlinna Sea Fortress Island, a scenic canal cruise and the Ateneum Art Museum, home to the best works of the Finnish National Gallery, are among the attractions included.

The Helsinki Card is available for one, two or three days; prices start at €46 (around US$51) per adult and €23 (US$26) per child aged 4-12 years for the one-day pass. The two-day adult pass is €56, while the three-day pass is €66. Prices include a free travelcard for unlimited journeys on Helsinki's public transport network of buses, trams, metro and Suomenlinna ferry.

Helsinki Card highlights include:

Suomenlinna Sea Fortress Island - a guided tour of this historic naval stronghold dating from 1748, which over the years has played a role in defending Sweden , Russia and Finland . Includes entry to the Suomenlinna Museum, Ehrensvard Museum, Military Museum and Submarine Vesikko. Suomenlinna Sea Fortress Island & Museums normally priced at €37 but included with the Helsinki Card.

Attractions offering discounted entry prices for Helsinki Card holders include the much-loved SkyWheel, which provides panoramic views of the city's coastline, picturesque Market Square and Majestic Uspenski Cathedral from a height of more than 130 feet; and SEALIFE Helsinki, a collection of 50 different aquariums including an underwater tunnel which places visitors just inches from some of the sea's most dangerous creatures.

Using the Helsinki Card enables visitors to make significant savings on their sightseeing. A tour of the Suomenlinna Sea Fortress (normally €37), the Beautiful Canal Route Cruise (€25) and one-day City Sightseeing Hop On Hop Off Bus Tour (€28) would come to €90 if purchased independently, but are all covered by the Helsinki Card at just €46 for one day.

The Helsinki Card is available for purchase at www.helsinkicard.com and can be shipped globally or collected on arrival in the city.

