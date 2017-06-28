Global Tourism Group Partners with Tourico to Offer Customers Hotels Worldwide

Tourico Holidays, one of the world's fastest growing wholesale travel brokerage companies, today announced a new distribution partnership with TUI Germany, a wholly owned subsidiary of the TUI Group, the world's number one integrated leisure tourism group headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

TUI Germany will now have access to Tourico's massive inventory of worldwide hotels via XML connectivity. The German group of TUI companies includes the core brand of TUI, as well as numerous other well-known tour operators and brands including 1-2-FLY, airtours and L'tur, TUI fly, and specialist companies such as Gebeco and Berge Meer. TUI thus covers the entire range of travel products, from premium to individual, all the way to budget travel.

"TUI has one of the most expansive distribution networks in the travel industry," said Oliver Stahlberg, the Regional Director of Sales in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland for Tourico Holidays. "This new partnership will enable TUI to offer their loyal customers new hotel options in thousands of cities worldwide. Meanwhile, Tourico's contracted hotel clients will have another marquee distributor working to sell their product globally and increase exposure."

This development brings Tourico Holidays in line with the other bedbank businesses within Hotelbeds Group, which already had a long-standing partnership with TUI Germany. Tourico officially became a part of Hotelbeds Group earlier this month and is currently operating as a business unit within the company, while a strategic plan is developed for the integration process.

Tourico Holidays works on a high-volume, wholesale model to broker its massive inventory to distribution clients like TUI. Tourico has over 80,000 hotels contracted across the globe and offers clients "ExclusiveDeals" or pre-purchased hotel room blocks that guarantee clients discounted rates. Tourico pioneered the industry practice of pre-buying large hotel room blocks over twenty years ago and TUI's XML connectivity will ensure the distributor has the most up-to-date inventory possible for last-minute sales.

"As our company grows and increases business in new markets, we saw the need for a partner that could help us expand our hotel inventory on a global scale, and still preserve our strong margins," said Nicole Sohnrey, Director Product Management Modular for TUI Germany. "Our alliance with Tourico will enable both companies to expand their hotel businesses, while further improving customer satisfaction."

About Tourico Holidays

Tourico Holidays, a business unit within Hotelbeds Group, is a leading global travel distributor that contracts directly with travel providers, such as hotels, flights, cruise lines, attractions, car rentals, vacation homes and more. Tourico works on a high-volume, wholesale model to broker this inventory to over 2,500 clients in 95 countries using proprietary technology. For more information please visit: www.TouricoHolidays.com.

About TUI Group

TUI Deutschland GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of the TUI Group, the world's number one integrated leisure tourism group domiciled in Germany. The German group of TUI companies includes the core brand TUI as well as numerous other well-known tour operators and brands such as 1-2-FLY, airtours and L'tur, the charter airline TUI fly and specialist companies such as Gebeco and Berge Meer. TUI thus covers the entire range of travel products from premium via individual all the way to budget travel.

TUI offers its 30 million customers comprehensive services from a single source. The Group covers the entire tourism value chain under one roof. This comprises leading tour operator brands, 1,800 travel agencies in Europe, six European airlines with more than 130 modern medium- and long-haul aircraft and more than 300 Group-owned hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU and Robinson as well as the Group's own cruise business. In 2015/16 financial year the TUI Group with a headcount of 67,000 recorded turnover of €17.2 bn and an operating result of €1 bn. The TUI Group's share is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE index and in the Quotation Board of the Open Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social activities is a key feature of our corporate culture. More detailed information is available at www.tuigroup.com.

