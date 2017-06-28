FXCM Market Data Signals helps clients discover a wider range of potential trading opportunities



NEW YORK, 2017-06-28 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, has launched FXCM Market Data Signals, a trading support tool offering traders powerful insights to help them find potential trading opportunities using FXCM's proprietary Speculative Sentiment Index (SSI) along with the Grid Sight Index (GSI).



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46682737-f77c-4784-9d49-a271d f167b29



FXCM Market Data Signals: https://www.fxcm.com/uk/research/market-data-signals/



FXCM Market Data Signals enable clients to stay up to speed on the latest price movements, sentiment fluctuations and the historical trends of multiple trading instruments. This enables clients to get a quick snapshot of the market through FXCM propriety indexes.



Traders can take full advantage of the service and identify the right time to trade by following real-time signals when significant trends and potential opportunities begin to emerge - assisting them to make quick, informed decisions about their positions.



The SSI is a proprietary tool, using past data to signal a change in market sentiment or direction before the change happens.



The GSI is a new technical indicator, bringing big-data analysis to the FXCM Trading Station Desktop. It locates critical market patterns and trends, and studies how the markets have historically responded to those patterns while summarizing its findings in real time on clients' charts.



Past performance is not indicative of future results.



Adding FXCM Market Data Signals to the comprehensive suite of trading and research tools provides investors with unique value analytics and predictive financial modeling. Traders may gain unique market insights in order to make better and faster investment decisions.



FXCM is committed to offering a diverse suite of innovative trading tools, market news, and education to the trading community. Traders have access to numerous services, such as, Trading Analytics, API Trading, FXCM Apps, and Programming Services.



For more information on FXCM's Market Data Signals, and to open a live account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist at info@fxcm.co.uk or call +44 (0)207398 4050.



About FXCM Group, LLC.



FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"].



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.



Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer.



