Sorenson Media: Sorenson Media Hires Tom Roberts as Chief Marketing Officer

Industry Veteran Brings More Than 20 Years of Marketing Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Jun 28, 2017) - Today, Sorenson Media (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1314063&id=11934559&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fsorensonmedia.com%2f), the innovator and market leader of next generation television, announced that marketing veteran Tom Roberts (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1314063&id=11934562&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.sorensonmedia.com%2fcompany%2fleadership%2f) has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Roberts joins Sorenson Media from Sprint where he served as Senior Vice President of Marketing, and prior to that as Chief Marketing Officer for Dobson Communications, which was later acquired by AT&T.

"Tom is a seasoned marketing leader and will play an important role as we continue to grow globally and build the Sorenson Media brand," said Marcus Liassides, CEO of Sorenson Media. "His strategic and operational insight will be invaluable in our strategy to provide broadcasters and advertisers with next generation solutions for TV measurement, analytics, and addressable advertising."

As CMO, Roberts is responsible for all marketing activities including brand development, corporate communications, customer acquisition, digital, and content marketing. Tom will lead marketing efforts focused on the company's nationwide deployment of the Spark Platform (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1314063&id=11934565&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.sorensonmedia.com%2fspark%2f), extending the functionality of its Spark Analytics suite, and rolling out its innovative TV advertising solutions.

"Sorenson Media is spearheading a transformative shift within the advertising and broadcasting industries," Roberts said. "I'm honored to join the talented team here and be a part of Sorenson Media's mission to create a more personalized TV viewing experience."

Roberts' appointment comes on the heels of Sorenson Media's latest corporate milestones. The company most recently announced its inclusion on Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2017 (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1314063&id=11934568&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.sorensonmedia.com%2fnews%2fsorenson-media-named-one-inc-magazines-best-workplaces-2017%2f), its expansion to the Korean market (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1314063&id=11934571&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.sorensonmedia.com%2fnews%2fsorenson-media-expands-operations-korean-market%2f), and the growth of its leadership team (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1314063&id=11934574&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.sorensonmedia.com%2fnews%2fsorenson-media-appoints-greg-woodward-chief-financial-officer%2f) by hiring Greg Woodward as Chief Financial Officer, Pat Nola as Chief Operating Officer, and Pat Ivers as Chief Revenue Officer.

Sorenson Media currently has more than 200 employees and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, with representation across the United States, Wales, and Korea. For more information, please visit www.sorensonmedia.com (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1314063&id=11934577&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.sorensonmedia.com%2f).

About Sorenson Media

Founded in 1995, Sorenson Media provides trusted solutions to the broadcast television industry and is an innovator in next generation television -- the fusing of the power and scale of broadcast TV with the data and addressability of digital. Using the capabilities of internet-connected devices to deliver addressability, interactivity, and measurement, Sorenson Media's Spark platform provides broadcasters and advertisers with a complete toolkit to enable, enhance, and improve the TV content and advertising viewing experience. For more information, visit www.sorensonmedia.com (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1314063&id=11934580&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.sorensonmedia.com%2f) and follow us on Twitter, @sorensonmedia.