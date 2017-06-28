Public Relations Department Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, June 28, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 16th consecutive year since its initial inclusion in 2002. The FTSE4Good Index Series is a global index series for socially responsible investment.The FTSE4Good Series is designed to help investors integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their investment decisions. Of the 14 themes evaluated, Eisai received particularly high scores in "Customer Responsibility", "Corporate Governance", "Climate Change", "Labour Standards" and "Anti-Corruption", among others. As of June 2017, a total of 883 companies from around the world have been selected for the FTSE4Good Global Index, including 147 companies from Japan.Along with being listed in the FTSE4Good Index Series, Eisai is also listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, another representative index for socially responsible investment.Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Guided by this philosophy, Eisai will continue to develop innovative new drugs and make them available to patients around the world as early as possible to fulfill its social responsibility and secure the trust of stakeholders.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.Source: EisaiContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.