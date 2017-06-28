CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Mobile Marketing & Technology Magazine today announced that Brett King, host of BREAKING BANK$, the First Global Fintech Podcast, will broadcast live from the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference (MPC), being held August 28 - 30, 2017, at the Swissotel in Chicago, Illinois.

In addition to hosting the popular podcast, Brett King is also a four-time bestselling author, a renowned futurist and keynote speaker, and the founder of Moven. He was voted American Banker's Innovator of the Year in 2012, and was nominated by Bank Innovation as one of the Top 10 'coolest brands in banking.' His books Augmented, Breaking Banks (based on the podcast), BANK 3.0 and Bank 2.0 have all ranked as finance bestsellers and have been released in several languages in 19 countries.

Conference attendees will hear the latest on the latest developments in faster and real-time payments adoption, as King interviews Dan Gonzalez, vice president of payment industry relations for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and Travis Dulaney, co-founder and CEO of Push Payments, on Tuesday, August 29th at 1:10 pm CST.

"We are excited to have our panel on real-time payments in the US with Brett's live podcast," said Travis Dulaney. "The real-time payments movement is a global evolution and showing how the US is progressing will be of interest to his followers all over the world."

According to Dan Gonzalez, vice president, CRSO Industry Relations, "Payment system change requires a consensus-driven approach to accommodate the views and behaviors of the many financial institutions, payment processors, merchants and intermediaries that make up the U.S. payments landscape.

"The Fed has been uniquely positioned to facilitate payment system industry collaboration in pursuit of a new and different environment in which payments can be made on mobile platforms, on any day in real-time, and with the certainty that the highest level of security will protect both the sender and the recipient in the transaction."

"Brett King is a universally-recognized fintech pioneer who brings a wealth of expertise from across the industry," said Marla Ellerman, MPC executive director and publisher of Mobile Marketing & Technology. "For conference attendees, witnessing BREAKING BANK$ live will provide a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the one of the most popular and followed media forums, and we are honored to have Brett host his show live from the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago."

Presented with firsthand commentary on trends and other factors affecting mobile commerce, with an emphasis on retail, online and person-to-person payments, consumer privacy and risk mitigation strategies, attendees will leave MPC 2017 with the necessary guidance and insight to navigate a landscape in constant flux.

"Exposure to payment security issues affects everyone and the growing scale, sophistication," added Dan Gonzalez, "and global nature of cyber threats along with the proliferation in points of vulnerability has made identity management and protecting sensitive information a key priority for payment providers, businesses and consumers. The current system is strong and resilient -- however, there should be no doubt that dynamic, persistent and escalating security threats may challenge public confidence in the U.S. payment system."

Keynote presentations and breakout sessions will address the many new mobile commerce platforms, services, solutions, and standards that impact every facet of this exploding market.

Sponsored by Mobile Marketing & Technology Magazine, the Mobile Payments Conference attracts an executive level audience from all parts of the mobile commerce ecosystem which includes retailers, bankers, merchant services, marketing, customer experience and loyalty, and cybersecurity. MPC '17 marks the tenth Mobile Payments Conference that Mobile Marketing & Technology will produce, with this year's event focusing on, "Mobilizing Retail is the New Buzz."

