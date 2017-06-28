TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a fully reporting "better-for-you" snack company, announced that the Company has hired the Seattle-based E-commerce consultants at Project-Experts.net, led by Chris Cruise, to focus exclusively on scaling Amazon revenues for the NightFood line of nutrition bars.

NightFood 12-packs received initial approval for listing and sale on Amazon in late May, and became available for purchase the first week of June. During the subsequent weeks, the Company has tested several marketing strategies to drive sales on the Amazon platform.

"We're especially optimistic about the early results we've seen from the paid advertising programs within the Amazon ecosystem. Everybody knows how much Amazon sells, but what's intriguing for us is the power of Amazon as a discovery engine. To be able to have ads for NightFood pop up when people are searching not just for snacks, but for weight management products, or sleep aids is very powerful," explains NightFood CEO Sean Folkson.

The Company recently engaged Common Thread Collective to handle direct to consumer online commerce. Company leadership pointed out that launching on Amazon is a separate and unique event that requires extreme specialization.

"The work Common Thread is doing is focused on branding, awareness, community-building, and influencer marketing. They're building a new website, conceptualizing video content, and how to communicate our message online. Long-term, we expect their efforts to drive tremendous sales, and, of course, that will spill over into Amazon," added Folkson. "But Amazon is also its own universe of commerce and consumer discovery, and we're taking advantage of that opportunity with Chris Cruise and his team."

NightFood 6-packs had previously been listed on Amazon, and had 50% 5-star ratings. NightFood bars have thousands of online reviews across multiple platforms, and consistently average approximately 4 stars out of 5 from consumers.

Chris Cruise, CEO of Project Experts commented, "The preliminary Amazon statistics we see for NightFood are strong, although sample size is still small. Our goal is to improve these metrics and scale rapidly. Night snacking is a challenge for so many people, and the Facebook data we've seen shows tremendous relevance. I believe we can take advantage of the complimentary nature of the NightFood line for many very popular search terms, including those related to weight loss and weight management."

