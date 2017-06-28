The plant, which will be located in the Volgograd region, is Hevel's first solar project in the region. With this new project, Lukoil's installed solar capacity will near 30 MW.

Russia's solar module producer and project developer Hevel Solar, a joint venture between Russian industrial conglomerate Renova Group and nanotechnologies provider JSC Rusnano, has begun work on a 10 MW solar power plant in the Volgograd region, southern Russia.

The company said it is building the ...

