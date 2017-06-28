The Chinese PV investor connected a new solar array to the grid this week in Huanghua, Hebei province.The project is expected to annually generate about 35.5 GWh of electricity, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. By the end of 2016, the group had 51 MW of solar capacity in operation at two sites in Hebei province. The two projects generated roughly 57.4 GWh of electricity last year.Kong Sun's largest market in China is the remote Xinjiang region, where it was operating 240 MW of solar at 11 locations by the end of 2016. This was followed by Shaanxi province, where it had 230 MW connected to the grid at five locations. It had an additional 360 MW in development in Shaanxi by the end of December.From January to May of this year, its installations in Shaanxi ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...