

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Wednesday morning, after an industry report showed a surprise build in U.S. oil inventories.



The American Petroleum Institute reported a build of 851,000 barrels in U.S. crude oil supplies for the week ending June 23, compared to last week's draw of 2.72M barrels. Analysts were looking for a similar decrease this week.



Gasoline stockpiles were also higher.



Traders will fixate on the Energy Information Administration's official inventories report this morning at around 10:30 am ET.



Oil prices were posting strong weekly gains until yesterday evening's API report. Oil jumped 2% Tuesday, as traders thought a recent collapse to yearly lows was overdone.



WTI light sweet crude slipped 20 cents to $44.08 a barrel this morning.



On the economic front, pending Home Sales for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, compared to a decline of 1.3 percent a month ago.



