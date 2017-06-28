

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) Wednesday said the acceptance rate to its voluntary tender offer for Drillisch was 1.24 percent. The tender offer has been accepted for a total of 839,170 Drillisch share. The offer is part of the step-by-step acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch AG under the umbrella of United Internet AG. In return, United Internet will receive new Drillisch shares from two capital increases by way of contribution-in-kind.



United Internet holds a total stake of approximately 30.91 percent directly and indirectly in this total number of shares. Shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer have two further weeks to accept the tender offer. This additional acceptance period commences Wednesday and expires on July 12, 2017.



If Drillisch's shareholders approve the second capital increase by way of contribution-in-kind, United Internet's interest in Drillisch will then increase to at least 72.89 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX