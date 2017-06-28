sprite-preloader
28.06.2017 | 14:14
Trimb Acquires Well-established OTC Products in Europe

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trimb Healthcare AB ("Trimb") has acquired a portfolio of well-established European OTC products from Cilag GmbH International and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (collectively, "J&J"). The products, which include Pevaryl®, Fungoral®, Gyno-Pevaryl® and Epi-Pevaryl®, are based on the anti-fungal substances econazole and ketoconazole and are used to treat common fungal infections of the skin. The acquired territory includes Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and other European countries.

"This deal with J&J is an important step for Trimb and we continue to strengthen our OTC position in northern Europe. We also strengthen our position in dermatology and we see good synergies with Trimb's other anti-fungal brands, e.g. Cortimyk®and Nailner®", said Magnus Kamryd, CEO of Trimb.

The purchase price, which was not disclosed, was fully underwritten by Trimb's lead investor, Avista Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm, and by CVC Credit Partners, the credit management business of CVC.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Larnholt,
VP M&A Trimb
Email: anders.larnholt@trimb.se
Phone: +46-76-677-64-95

Trimb Healthcare AB

Trimb is a rapidly growing OTC and consumer healthcare company based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's experience and competencies span across all regulatory classes and most therapy fields relevant to consumer healthcare. Trimb's products are sold in more than 50 countries and the company has its own go-to-market organization in northern Europe.

