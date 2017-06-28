sprite-preloader
28.06.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Soil Moisture Sensors Market to Reach $288 Million by 2025 - Shifting Trend Towards Better Organization of Water Resources

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Soil Moisture Sensors Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and End-User Verticals" report to their offering.

The Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market is expected to grow from US$ 99.3 Mn in 2016 to US$ 288.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2017 and 2025.

In North America, shifting trend towards better organization of water resources, enhanced agricultural productivity, increasing utilization of automatic & remote control machines is primarily driving the growth of the market. In Asia- Pacific, agriculture being a key source of income in the majority of countries and utilization of low-priced products from China are some of the major factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based on type, and end-user vertical. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical; agriculture segment accounted for the largest share of the soil moisture sensor market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

  • Sentek Pvt. Ltd.
  • Irrometer Company, Inc.
  • AquaCheck Pvt. Ltd.
  • Delta - T Devices
  • Stevens Water Monitoring System, Inc
  • The Toro Company
  • Acclima Inc.
  • Decagon Devices
  • Campbell Scientific, Inc.
  • Imko Micromodultechnik Gmbh

Key Topics Covered:

1. List of Tables & Figures

2. Introduction

3. Key Takeaways

4. Market Landscape

5. Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market - Key Industry Dynamics

6. Soil Moisture Sensors Market to 2025 - Global

7. Global Soil Moisture Sensors Market Analysis - By Types

8 Global Soil Moisture Sensors Market Analysis -By End-users

9. Global Soil Moisture Sensors Market Analysis - By Geography

10. Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Soil moisture sensor Market, Key Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7sd4rb/soil_moisture

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire