Soil Moisture Sensors Market to Reach $288 Million by 2025 - Shifting Trend Towards Better Organization of Water Resources

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Soil Moisture Sensors Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and End-User Verticals" report to their offering.
The Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market is expected to grow from US$ 99.3 Mn in 2016 to US$ 288.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2017 and 2025.
In North America, shifting trend towards better organization of water resources, enhanced agricultural productivity, increasing utilization of automatic & remote control machines is primarily driving the growth of the market. In Asia- Pacific, agriculture being a key source of income in the majority of countries and utilization of low-priced products from China are some of the major factors influencing the growth of the market.
The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based on type, and end-user vertical. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical; agriculture segment accounted for the largest share of the soil moisture sensor market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Sentek Pvt. Ltd.
- Irrometer Company, Inc.
- AquaCheck Pvt. Ltd.
- Delta - T Devices
- Stevens Water Monitoring System, Inc
- The Toro Company
- Acclima Inc.
- Decagon Devices
- Campbell Scientific, Inc.
- Imko Micromodultechnik Gmbh
Key Topics Covered:
1. List of Tables & Figures
2. Introduction
3. Key Takeaways
4. Market Landscape
5. Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market - Key Industry Dynamics
6. Soil Moisture Sensors Market to 2025 - Global
7. Global Soil Moisture Sensors Market Analysis - By Types
8 Global Soil Moisture Sensors Market Analysis -By End-users
9. Global Soil Moisture Sensors Market Analysis - By Geography
10. Industry Landscape
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Soil moisture sensor Market, Key Company Profiles
