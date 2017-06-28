

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss financial analysts' economic expectations for the next six months deteriorated in June, results of a survey by the Credit Suisse bank and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.



The Credit Suisse CFA Society Switzerland Indicator fell to 20.7 in June from 30.8 in the previous month. The score has remained constantly above 20 points since March 2017.



Despite this downturn, the financial analysts continue to view the future positively as the index remains at a high level when compared historically.



The rate of respondents anticipating a rise in inflation declined to 35 percent from 52 percent in the previous month.



The current economic situation in Switzerland is rated 'good' by 31 percent and 'normal' by 69 percent.



About 59 percent of the analysts surveyed anticipated a constant exchange rate for Swiss franc against the euro over the next six months.



