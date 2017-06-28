sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,667 Euro		-0,068
-1,82 %
WKN: A0DM94 ISIN: CA4969024047 Ticker-Symbol: KIN2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,669
3,686
15:35
3,666
3,686
15:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC0,0250,00 %
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION3,667-1,82 %