

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were higher Wednesday morning, continuing to bounce back and forth around the $1250 an ounce mark amid uncertainty about the global economy.



A recent spate of downbeat U.S. economic data has markets questioning whether the Federal Reserve will follow through with its pledge to raise interest rates another four time by the end of next year.



Meanwhile, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said Wednesday that this is not the right time to adjust interest rates, a stance in accordance with the views of Governor Mark Carney, but different from the bank's chief economist Andrew Haldane.



In an interview with BBC Radio, Cunliffe said he would wish to see how inflation evolves, adding that inflation above the 2 percent target is 'not a comfortable place' for any member of the monetary policy committee.



Gold for August was up $6 at $1252 an ounce, staying away from recent 6-week lows.



Looking at today's economic calendar, U.S. pending Home Sales for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, compared to a decline of 1.3 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX