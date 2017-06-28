

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco PLC (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office, the latest round of cuts as the supermarket chain works to turn around its performance under Chief Executive Dave Lewis, according to reports.



A spokesman reportedly said, 'This new service model will simplify the way we organize ourselves, reduce duplication and cost but also, very importantly, allow us to invest in serving shoppers better.'



The company earlier this month said it would close its call center in Cardiff, Wales, impacting up to 1,100 jobs.



