

CREVE COEUR (dpa-AFX) - Monsanto Co. (MON) released earnings for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $857 million, or $1.93 per share. This was down from $955 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $4.23 billion. This was up from $4.19 billion last year.



Monsanto Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $857 Mln. vs. $955 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.93 vs. $2.17 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q3): $4.23 Bln vs. $4.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.90



