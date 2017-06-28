NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- SRMX/SKYFIDELITY Inc. (OTC: SRMX) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tricascade, Inc., reports that it has surpassed projections yet again as the result of heightening demand for its products.

With the advent of publicity regarding international forums for the preservation of our planet and the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, TriCascade, Inc. continues to pioneer efforts to provide consumers with choices regarding their energy consumption. TriCascade, Inc was the first company in the U.S. to create an energy efficient consumer electronics device that communicates with TriCascade's proprietary Microsoft Cloud Based Energy Management System.

"The i-BRIGHT7x is the first product of its kind, allowing consumers to more closely monitor and manage their energy usage while eliminating standby (phantom) power consumption when not using a device," said Max Li, President of Tri Cascade, Inc. "We are seeing an upsurge in sales of this product as consumers become aware that technology exists that will greatly lower their energy costs as well as decrease harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions."

Max Li continued: "Tri Cascade's i-BRIGHT7x Smart Surge Protector will change the way we use our electronic devices. For the first time, consumers can gain insight in to how their behaviors impact their energy costs and affect the environment through the use of the Tri Cascade i-BRIGHT7x Smart Surge Protector. By tracking benchmark reports, consumers can take notice of changes that need to be made in order to reduce costs and better predict energy needs based on their schedule patterns."

Estimated retail price for Tri Cascade's i-BRIGHT7x Smart Surge Protector starts at $89.00 USD. The product is currently available for purchase at Amazon.com. For inquiries, product information, or delivery status, please contact info@tricascade.com or visit www.tricascade.com to see the details of the product.

About Tri Cascade, Inc.

Founded in May 2010, Tri Cascade, Inc. is committed to developing innovative Internet of Things convergent technologies and products to reduce energy costs and empower the end user for smarter and safer living. Leveraging its extensive experience in energy management, wireless networking, and home and B2B automation and device control systems, Tri Cascade focuses on bringing leading edge Wi-Fi and machine-to-machine wireless innovations for smart energy management to both residential and commercial markets. Tri Cascade aims to use the Internet of Things to make cities dynamic and responsive to energy demands and sudden energy spikes. Tri Cascade's first product release is the i-BRIGHT™7x Smart Surge Protector, a Wi-Fi-enabled home energy management tool embedded with online scheduling and power consumption metering on the Microsoft® Cloud. For more information, visit www.tricascade.com.

