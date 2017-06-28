NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Algae Dynamics Corp. ("the Company") (OTCQB: ADYNF), a company focused on the development of unique health products and pharmaceuticals utilizing cannabis, hemp and algae oils, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

"As we focus on developing premium products that combine the health benefits of algae and cannabis oils, as well as advance on our plan to become a licensed producer of medical marijuana to ultimately sell cannabis-based products, communicating our progress with shareholders is fundamental," says Paul Ramsay, chairman and president of Algae Dynamics. "Our shared goal with NetworkNewsWire is to increase our transparency with existing shareholders while also demonstrating our potential to shareholders looking for investment considerations in the broader unique health products and pharmaceuticals markets."

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Algae Dynamics, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"Algae Dynamics has established a clearly defined strategy to expand its intellectual portfolio through the development of proprietary research and products involving botanical oils derived from cannabis and algae," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "We look forward to helping the company efficiently communicate key initiatives of this plan to the investment community to enable the management team to focus on achieving its corporate objectives."

About Algae Dynamics

Algae Dynamics is engaged in the development of unique health products and pharmaceuticals that utilize hemp, cannabis and algae oils. To assist in this development, Algae Dynamics engaged two Canadian universities to provide research, focusing on the use of cannabis oil in the context of cancer and the use of cannabis derivatives for the development of novel pharmacotherapies for mental health. Algae Dynamics intends to utilize this research to develop products that combine the significant health benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids derived from algae oil with extracts from cannabis oil for the rapidly growing medical and non-medical markets in Canada and globally. The company has developed strategic relationships with licensed producers of cannabis to ensure a source of cannabis oil. Algae Dynamics' product development efforts are designed in the near-term for over-the-counter nutraceuticals, and in the longer-term for patented medicines. The company's recent initiatives are an extension of its previous plan, which was focused solely on commercialization of its proprietary BioSilo® algae cultivation system for the high volume, low cost production of pure contaminant-free algae biomass which is high in Omega-3 fatty acids.

For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.algaedynamics.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides to users (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) enhanced press release services, and (3) a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

