sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,188 Euro		-0,012
-6,00 %
WKN: A0M98F ISIN: CA82735N1096 Ticker-Symbol: 55S 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER BEAR RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SILVER BEAR RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,193
0,203
15:35
0,192
0,201
15:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SILVER BEAR RESOURCES INC
SILVER BEAR RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILVER BEAR RESOURCES INC0,188-6,00 %