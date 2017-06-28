Partners Across EMEA Recognised for Exceptional Performance in Sales, Marketing, Support and Customer Service

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its partners across the EMEA region that have been awarded for their achievements in supporting Verint solutions and helping customers achieve their business growth and revenue objectives. The awards were presented earlier this month during the Verint Annual EMEA Partner Summit that took place at the Penha Longa Resort, Sintra, Portugal.

The following organisations were recognised for exemplary performance in project wins, consulting, marketing and customer service:

Callware EMEA Partner of the Year 2017

Callware EMEA Support Partner of the Year 2017

Axcess Nordic A/S EMEA Partner Deal of the Year 2017

Frontline Service B.B EMEA Marketing Partner of the Year 2017

IST Networks EMEA Rising Star 2017

Outsourcing Partner Sp. z o.o. EMEA Rising Star 2017

The three-day event welcomed more than 100 attendees from partner companies across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and featured a combination of keynotes and breakout sessions focused on customer engagement optimisation topics, including voice of the customer, workforce optimisation, employee engagement and engagement channels, as well as cloud strategies and the virtues of the Verint Partner Programme.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Verint, Mike Pryke-Smith, vice president of partners and alliances for Verint EMEA, and Hamish Taylor, former CEO for Sainsbury's Bank and Eurostar, delivered keynote addresses.

Upon claiming two awards at the event, Santiago Martinez, Callware CEO, says, "We've been a Verint partner for over 10 years, and these two awards recognise the strength of that relationship. We have invested extensively in developing proficiencies in the Verint solutions, which are fully utilised to help ensure our clients can transform their customer contact operations."

Of its award, Sebastian Nielsen, Axcess Nordic A/S CEO, notes, "We're delighted to be recognised as a valued Verint partner and to receive the Partner Deal of the Year award. The deal behind this honour was one of the largest in the region for engagement management. We're proud to be a pioneer in this area, which is critical for customers as they transform their businesses for success in the digital economy."

"Our partners play a very important role in our business, and we're delighted to congratulate this year's winners and finalists on their great achievements," adds Verint's Mike Pryke-Smith. "During our Annual Partner Summit and awards, we're able to engage with our valued partners and celebrate their great accomplishments across a wide range of industries, customer communications environments and technologies that support traditional customer service and the newer world of digital engagement. In reflecting on the successes of the past year, each winner was selected based on its expertise, proven track record and focus on customer success."

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimisation, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, more than 10,000 organisations in approximately 180 countries-including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2017, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, MAKE BIG DATA ACTIONABLE, CUSTOMER-INSPIRED EXCELLENCE, INTELLIGENCE IN ACTION, IMPACT 360, WITNESS, VERINT VERIFIED, KANA, LAGAN, VOVICI, GMT, VICTRIO, AUDIOLOG, CONTACT SOLUTIONS, OPINIONLAB, ADTECH, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, VOICE OF THE CUSTOMER ANALYTICS, NEXTIVA, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, ENGAGE, CYBERVISION, FOCALINFO, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005106/en/

Contacts:

Verint Systems Inc.

Industry Information:

Sian Sparkes, +44 (0)1932509298

sian.sparkes@verint.com

or

Candace Flynn, +1-303-254-7152

candace.flynn@verint.com

or

Investor Relations:

Alan Roden, +1-631-962-9304

alan.roden@verint.com