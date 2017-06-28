Invensence IDG-2030 Gyroscope for OIS Company Comparison Report

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

2-Axis Gyroscopes for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) constitute a market where 123 million units were shipped in 2015, according to Yole Développement. This market originates only from high-end smartphones and two players share most of it: InvenSense, with 49%, and STMicroelectronics, with 39%.

The 2-axis gyroscopes are located inside the camera module of high-end smartphones. The main constraints are a small footprint and, more importantly, thinness.

Previously, thickness was the same as standard land grid array (LGA) or quad flat no-leads (QFN) package, close to 1mm. Now the standard is 0.65mm, which products from both InvenSense and STMicroelectronics attain.

InvenSense was first, with the IDG-2030, a 2.3Ö2.3Ö0.65mm gyroscope, which is still the smallest on the market. Since its introduction we found it in several smartphones from various manufacturers. The IDG-2030 uses the same Nasiri platform as other InvenSense inertial devices, with wafer-level integration of the MEMS sensor on top of the application specific integrated circuit (ASIC), thus providing only one die in the final LGA package.

Months later, STMicroelectronics released the L2G2IS, which shares the same dimensions. The device is manufactured using the same THELMA process as all STMicroelectronics inertial devices. The THELMA platform involves a two-die approach that is challenging for very thin package integration. However, both players now offer very low-cost gyros thanks to die size reduction and process optimization.

