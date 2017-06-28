Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis Joins DOC Research Institute Board

BERLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute (DOC) is pleased to announce the nomination of Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis to its Supervisory Board. This occurs on the first anniversary of the Institute's launch in Germany, and on the 15th anniversary of the creation of the Dialogue of Civilizations World Public Forum.

The renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Princess Gloria has led diverse Thurn und Taxis enterprises for decades, and in 2006 re-founded the Women's Congregation of Mary in the city of Regensburg. A major focus of the Princess' work is the preservation and care of cultural heritage. She was integral in establishing the Palace Musical Festival, the Christmas market, and in opening the Princely Treasure Chamber to the public. In 2014, the Bavarian Prime Minister Horst Seehofer awarded the Bayerischer Verdienstorden (Bavarian Order of Merit) to Princess Gloria for her numerous social initiatives.

The Princess joins the Supervisory Board of the DOC Research Institute, which also includes: Fred Dallmayr, Vladimir Fortov, Alfred Gusenbauer, Vaclav Klaus, Armen Sarkissian, Peter W. Schulze, Walter Schwimmer, Ruben Vardanyan, Andrea Von Knoop, Li Xin, and Vladimir Yakunin.

Today, on the occasion of its first anniversary, the DOC has organised a Round-table discussion about Protecting Cultural Heritage in Berlin. Experts from all over the world, including Iraq, Germany, Russia, India, and the United Kingdom will debate the social and cultural regression taking place in war-torn regions like Bamiyan or Palmyra. The experts will discuss reasons and solutions for protecting cultural heritage.

The DOC Research Institute is an independent, non-partisan organisation, not sponsored by any government, that has its roots in the UN agenda on Dialogue Among Civilizations, adopted in 2001.

