Cryptocurrency Advancements and Blockchain Technology Go Mainstream Creating Innovative Fundamentals for Global Economic Systems

Bitcoin, the breakout digital currency, recently hit new highs causing the financial services sector to sit up and take notice of the growing trend toward acceptance of cryptocurrency development. The expanding support and recognition for cryptocurrencies, many companies and industries are beginning to realize the ways that the fintech industry might be able to provide blockchain solutions for consumers while establishing trust, security, financial services and privacy.Companies with direct involvement in industry include: Ciao Group, Inc. (OTC: CIAU), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC: BITCF).

Ciao Group, Inc. (OTC: CIAU) today announced plans to enter a collaboration agreement with Hub Culture to pilot a secure digital financial products marketplace constructed on a blockchain backbone and linked to a digital asset service engine managed by Hub Culture. Ciao Group recently revealed its Blockchain Frontier Markets Project , which has been under development over the past year with a specific initial target of bringing increased liquidity to USD$530 billion in African publicly traded company market capitalization.Hub Culture is a collaboration platform founded in 2002 to facilitate the needs of an increasingly global citizenship serviced by Hub Culture's sophisticated, digitally backed 'Pavilions.' Today, Hub Culture is a leader in the formation of 'ecosystem technologies' a set of linked and interdependent services including flagship Pavilions, 2048 fast retail, the Ven digital currency, HubID digital identity system, the Zeke.ai machine intelligence project, and the Open Audit Initiative, a blockchain audit service. Hub Culture's HubID technology was built with inspiration from ID3's Open Mustard Seed Framework and adheres to the 2014 Windhover Principles around individual data ownership online. Ciao Group was notably interested in working with Hub Culture based on Hub Culture's digital currency experience. Hub Culture introduced its digital currency, 'Ven,' in 2007, and has long been a leader in application uses for digital currency worldwide. Over 500 million Ven have circulated since debut with an economy of over $100 Million in related inventory, including Hub Culture Syndicates, bridge placement vehicles linked to over a dozen major digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Ven is the world's most stable currency, with primary value tied to a diversified basket of underlying assets including fiat currencies, commodities and carbon. It trades at floating exchange rates. Read this and more news for Ciao Group at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/ciau.html

These and other emerging technologies are currently being utilized at the Hub Culture Innovation Campus and Beach Club, operating in Bermuda this summer as a showcase for fintech innovation.

Ciao Group's Refreshed Business Plan And Name Change To NuMelo Technology - Ciao Group recently announced a refreshed business plan to concentrate on developing locally sourced technology and telecommunication services within frontier and emerging economic markets.The Company is in the process of changing its name to NuMelo Technology as part of the business plan refresh.

In other Bitcoin, Blockchain Technology developments:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is building blockchain technology that will be used by seven of Europe's largest banks, including HSBC and Rabobank, to facilitate international trade for small and medium-size enterprises, the company said on Tuesday (June 27). The project will mark one of the first real-world use cases of blockchain technology in financial institutions. The potential of blockchain has been praised by the banking industry over the past couple of years, but the first real applications are beginning.http://www.cnbc.com/2017/06/26/ibm-building-blockchain-for-seven-major-banks-trade-finance.html

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI) announced today an agreement with Bit5ive LLC to purchase up to 60 graphics processor-based mining computers. These machines will utilize the highest quality GPU cards and Intel CPU's with a design to divide the hash rate between Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC). The utility of smart contract technology has gained the interest of many on and off Wall Street in recent months.For example, Grayscale investments, led by Barry Silbert, announced plans to launch the "Classic Ether Trust," with Bloomberg adding Grayscale's Ethereum Classic ticker symbol and investment thesis to its research base. We also believe the formation of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance - comprised of many of the world's leading technology companies - will lead to new and exciting applications and verticals utilizing the Ethereum blockchain, all requiring more robust mining power in order to execute transactions.

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak revealed he bought bitcoin when it was at $700 during an interview with CNBC at eMerge Miami on Monday - June 12, 2017.Wozniak didn't disclose how much he acquired, but the cryptocurrency surged above $3,000 over the following weekend, meaning he gained $2,300 even if he just bought a single bitcoin. "I remember getting interested in bitcoin some time ago," Wozniak said. "It was $70 for a bitcoin, man and I went online and you had to have a special bank account at a special bank and I couldn't buy any bitcoin so Igave up. Eventually I got some of them at the $700 stage and it went down to $350. I didn't invest, I did it so I could play with bitcoin." http://www.cnbc.com/2017/06/12/apples-steve-wozniak-bought-bitcoin-at-700.html

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC: BITCF) and Simple Automated Money, Inc. (SAMCO) announced this month that SAMCO will provide automated check-cashing kiosks through BITCF locations in Northern California. SAMCO's Web-enabled automated check-cashing kiosks merge unique and exclusive check cashing capabilities to provide unbanked consumers with a fast and confidential check-cashing experience. In a pilot test program, BITCF has ordered S.A.M. Kiosks to integrate Bitcoin ATM into self-service check cashing kiosks nationwide. BITCF is conducting the pilot test and studying customer acceptance of the check cashing kiosks with 3 units in Northern California. The company anticipates beginning a national rollout later in 2017. During the pilot, BITCF will offer discounted check-cashing services and will promote the new service through online advertising, in-store signs and special events ... all aimed at consumers who use alternative check-cashing services.

