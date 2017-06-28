STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sandvik will publish its second quarter results on Monday, 17 July 2017 at 11:30 AM CET.A combined presentation and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at13:00 PM CET.

The report will be presented at the World Trade Center in Stockholm, Sweden, conference room Manhattan by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: + 46 (0) 8-566-425-09

UK: +44 (0) 203-008-98-04

US: +1855-831-59-44

From about 12:00 PM CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

For further information contact:

Ann-Sofie Nordh,

Vice President Investor Relations,

Sandvik AB,

tel +46-8-456-1494



Pär Altan,

Vice President External Communications,

Sandvik AB,

tel +46-70-616-2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-second-quarter-2017-report,c2297110

The following files are available for download: