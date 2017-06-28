

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $194.3 million, or $0.54 per share. This was higher than $178.1 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $798.6 million. This was up from $753.9 million last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $194.3 Mln. vs. $178.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $798.6 Mln vs. $753.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.9%



