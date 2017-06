WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 and the underlying key assumptions.



In May, the company expected GAAP earnings per share of $7.10 to $8.80 and Adjusted Earnings per share of $11.75 to $12.45 for fiscal year 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



