STAFFORD, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Microvast, a global leader in battery storage solutions for mobile and stationary applications, announced that its battery systems have been installed on Higer pure-electric buses, which will provide shuttle service for Expo 2017 Astana in the capital of Kazakhstan.

With its ultra-fast charge characteristics, electric buses equipped with Microvast battery systems can handle all weather conditions, a very high volume of visitors, and lengthy operating periods -- while slow-charging buses cannot. The company is looking to attract interest in electric-powered bus travel by demonstrating how to use energy efficiently and cleanly for passenger travel.

"We are happy to provide our technology for the shuttle buses at Expo 2017 Astana," said Hanko Song, Microvast Vice President of Marketing. "This year's Expo subthemes: Reduction of Carbon Emissions, Energy for Life and Energy for All, align with our Clean City Transit (CCT) plan. CCT is a roadmap to electrify urban transport systems and establish the necessary infrastructure in an economical manner, while ensuring environmental, societal and air pollution reduction mandates."

It is expected that attendees from 100 countries will participate in Expo 2017, and more than two million people will visit the exhibition this year. During the Expo, the bus routes will include all the significant transportation hubs around Expo Park, World Expo Village, the Expo hotel and the city leading to the Expo area. Attendees from around the world will enjoy traveling with the comfortable and convenient shuttle service provided by pure-electric buses.

Expo 2017 Astana is an international exhibition held in Kazakhstan from June 10th to September 20th. This year's theme, "Future Energy," is focused on innovative and practical energy solutions and their impacts. Greening the Expo with pure-electric buses is consistent with Kazakhstan's goal to decrease GHG emissions by 15 percent by 2020 and 25 percent by 2050.

About Microvast

Microvast is a fast-growing and profitable market leader in the design, development and manufacturing of safe, ultra-fast charging, long-life lithium-ion battery systems. Established in 2006, Microvast was founded with a vision to address current constraints in electric vehicle development and to redesign power systems to drive mass adoption of electric vehicles. The company has supplied more than 15,000 hybrid and fully electric buses with battery systems, operating in more than 100 cities across six countries with over one billion kilometers traveled. Microvast is headquartered in Zhejiang, China, with offices in the US, UK and Germany. More information is available at www.microvast.com.

