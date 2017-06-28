SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Vlocity, Inc., a leading industry cloud software company, announced today that Azur, a Managing General Agent (MGA) specializing in the high-net-worth market in the U.K., has chosen Vlocity Insurance and Salesforce to further improve customer engagement and satisfaction for brokers and their clients. With Vlocity Insurance, built on the Salesforce platform, Azur can easily engage with policyholders across multiple environments, delivering on their promise to take care of each client's individual needs and provide a high standard of customer service.

Azur, in partnership with AIG Private Client Group, protects some of the world's most valuable assets. In reimagining traditional insurance operations, Azur positions itself as a technology company first and foremost, with an emphasis on product development, rapid deployment of new features and an obsessive focus on design and user experience of brokers and their clients. Azur also eliminates transaction chain inefficiencies by utilizing technology solutions that disrupt expensive, inflexible legacy systems. By utilizing Vlocity Insurance's industry-specific and omnichannel capabilities built on the Salesforce platform, Azur can easily tailor broker and policyholder management processes to deliver efficient and effective policy service interactions.

"Azur is committed to fundamentally changing the broker and policyholder experience by pushing outside of industry norms and bringing in new technology to disrupt the status quo," said Graham Elliot, founder and CEO, Azur. "With Vlocity Insurance and Salesforce, we have a more complete picture of how we are measuring against this goal because all the necessary systems are in one easily navigable platform built on insurance industry standards."

"The partnership between Vlocity and Salesforce provides agility and insurance industry depth to the customer interactions that Azur requires," said Jeff To, Global Head of Insurance, Salesforce.

Using Vlocity's industry cloud software, Azur has configured a multi-line underwriting system that enables content marketing engagement, broker on-boarding, quote and bind, documentation, claims handling, mid-term adjustments, and core system of record functions with all of the data in one place. Vlocity Insurance also eases the transition of legacy insurance systems and historical documentation to the cloud by connecting and integrating with current systems of record.

"Azur serves as an excellent example of how insurance, an industry laden with customer frustration and outdated legacy systems, can easily adopt modern solutions that directly and immediately impact their bottom line," said Raja Singh, general manager of Vlocity Insurance and SVP of products. "The Azur team is no stranger to disruption. Their entrepreneurial success is testimony to the value to be gained by leveraging modern technology, and Azur's early success with Vlocity and Salesforce is no exception."

To learn more about Vlocity Insurance, visit: https://vlocity.com/industries/insurance.

About Vlocity, Inc.

Vlocity, a leading industry cloud software company, empowers companies to deliver unified, industry-specific customer experiences. Vlocity industry cloud apps are modern cloud and mobile software that embed industry-specific functionality, best practices, and business processes for customer-centric industries. Built in partnership with Salesforce, the world's fastest-growing top-five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally, Vlocity industry cloud apps leverage the omnichannel capabilities of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform to enable companies to achieve faster business agility and time-to-value from the cloud. Vlocity Insurance apps are a modern, enterprise-scale suite of insurance acquisition, customer care, and distribution management industry cloud and mobile solutions. Vlocity Insurance delivers omnichannel solutions that optimize insurance carrier, benefit provider, and distribution channel operations for consumer, business, and group lines of business. For more information on Vlocity Insurance, visit https://vlocity.com/insurance.

About Azur

Azur is a Managing General Agent (MGA), in partnership with AIG Private Client Group, one of the world's largest and best-respected insurance companies. Based in London, the company employs the best and brightest talent in technology and insurance to help them stay ahead of the competition.

Azur is a technology-led company, emphasising continuous product development, rapid deployment of new features and a passion bordering on the obsessive for design and the user experience of brokers and their clients. For more information please go to: https://www.azuruw.com/