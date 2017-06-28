WILTON, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Cadenza Innovation, a pioneering provider of energy storage solutions based on disruptive architectures for lithium-ion battery packs, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will keynote the PlugVolt 2017 Battery Seminar.

Featuring distinguished thinkers from Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai and other top firms, the conference is set for July 18-20 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Ann Arbor, Michigan. First addressing the fundamentals of electro-chemistry, the discussion will then delve into batteries and energy storage systems for the automotive, stationary grid and utility sectors.

Dr. Lampe-Onnerud believes that the unparalleled transformation underway in the transportation market presents tremendous opportunities for battery industry innovators to collaborate across business and technology disciplines as well as country borders. Doing so enables these industry leaders to help define the future of electric transport by delivering battery technologies and related systems that provide greater energy density, better safety, lower cost and increased environmental sustainability.

Emphasizing the similar battery systems design necessary for both the automotive and grid storage industries, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will also discuss how open-ended, large systems can interface with the present-day utility networks to capitalize on electric vehicle storage potential and renewable electricity generation.

Additional event details include:

Who: Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud, Founder and CEO, Cadenza Innovation

What: "Unprecedented Growth in Battery Industry - Opportunities & Challenges"

When: Wednesday, July 19, 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Ann Arbor (1401 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor, MI 48108)

"There's no question that the next generation of energy storage products is upon us," said Dr. Lampe-Onnerud. "The opportunities are vast, but challenges remain. What's undeniable, though, is a newly fostered ecosystem for collaboration and Cadenza Innovation is committed to participating in that. I'm looking forward to joining my colleagues and exploring these opportunities further at the PlugVolt 2017 Battery Seminar."

Dr. Lampe-Onnerud's latest venture, Cadenza Innovation, is bringing to market a safe, low cost and high-performance technology platform for licensing to lithium-ion battery manufacturers worldwide -- initially targeting transportation and residential/grid energy storage. The company has secured more than $7 million in oversubscribed Series A funding.

"China's rapid market development and progressive policies, combined with renewed legislative and regulatory focus of the new U.S. administration, are suggesting paradigm shifts worldwide for energy storage supply and manufacturing industries," said JC Soman, director of marketing at PlugVolt. "We're honored to have Dr. Lampe-Onnerud join us to share her insights and experiences in commercializing new battery technologies. With this event taking place in Michigan, a global hub for the automotive and grid energy storage industries, the location and timing of her presentation could not be better."

A 20-year battery industry veteran, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud is among the world's foremost authorities on battery chemistry and design. She is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; has shared insights into energy storage and climate change at Davos and for numerous United Nations groups; is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Hall of Fame winner and MIT Technology Review Young Innovator award recipient; and has earned multiple distinctions for her commitment to environmental sustainability. Earlier in her career, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud founded Boston-Power, which today is based in China.

About Cadenza Innovation

Cadenza Innovation was founded in 2012 by Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud, one of the pre-eminent battery experts in the world. With corporate headquarters in Wilton, Connecticut, the company's mission is to deploy its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise along with its key technology partners to build Cadenza Innovation into a global technology leader in energy density, lowest cost and safety. Driven by an unmatched team of industry experts, a number of whom held key leadership roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power and Arthur D. Little, Cadenza Innovation is licensing its technology to allow immediate access to its highly simplified design for large lithium-ion energy storage systems. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

About PlugVolt

PlugVolt is involved in the business of promoting and fostering joint development efforts in advancing battery and alternative energy storage technologies. PlugVolt offers business consultation services, information services, and custom training (online & onsite) services to the energy storage industry. The routine online webinar sessions and seminar events focus on core technical issues and commercial aspects, as well as market forecasts, for batteries and energy storage systems used in advanced automotive, stationary storage, medical, military, consumer, industrial, smart grid/utility, and alternative energy and power generation segments. More information is available at www.plugvolt.com.

