AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Duo Security, one of the fastest growing cybersecurity and software-as-a-service providers in the world, today announced a new lease to occupy 14,000 square feet on two floors in Austin's historic Bosche-Hogg Building, doubling the company's footprint downtown. Since opening in 2016, Duo's Austin office is already on pace to more than double from 30 to 70 employees by the end of the year, making it the company's fastest growing location.

Duo will relocate all Austin-based team members from the Heierman Building to Bosche-Hogg by the end of 2017. In preparation for the move, the space is undergoing renovation and will accommodate a capacity of 100 employees once completed, including the build out of new engineering and advanced research teams and expansion of existing sales, marketing and human resources functions.

The expansion is a continuation of the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company's investment in Austin, including volunteering in the community and hosting a number of public tech talks and networking events showcasing local and global innovators.

"The Austin community has been incredibly welcoming since we opened our doors in the city last year," said Jon Oberheide, Duo Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We're proud to have attracted top talent in the area and moved many of our team members to the city, making the location a key driver of overall company growth. The city will be a permanent home for Duo as we continue to solidify our engineering and sales teams as anchors to our operations here."

Worldwide, Duo doubled its total headcount in 2016 from 200 to nearly 400 and plans to hire 150 more in 2017, bolstering their security, product engineering and R&D teams, among others.

Privately-held Duo offers a generous compensation package including 401(k) match, employee stock-options, unlimited paid-time off and 16 weeks of paid primary caregiver leave. More than 85 percent of Duo's new hires come from outside the security industry, bringing in a wide range of backgrounds and skillsets unique to the industry.

"We're looking for divergent thinkers who have a history of creating success around them," added Oberheide. "This diversity of thought has allowed us to better put ourselves in the shoes of our customers, and understand their needs and concerns. One of our core values is to be kinder than necessary, which is true when working with both clients and each other."

Duo protects thousands of the world's largest and fastest growing organizations, including Facebook, Dresser-Rand Group, Match.com, Yelp, Zillow and more by helping prevent breaches, credential theft and account takeover. The company delivered $73 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2016, the fourth straight year Duo has more than doubled its ARR.

Duo is backed by Benchmark, Google Ventures, Radar Partners, Redpoint and True Ventures. The company has spent less than one fourth of its $49 million total capital raised, a stark contrast to the heavy spending of similar companies in the market.

To view Duo's job openings in Austin, please visit https://duo.com/about/careers.

About Duo Security

Duo Security is a cloud-based Trusted Access provider protecting thousands of the world's largest and fastest-growing organizations, including Dresser-Rand Group, Etsy, Facebook, K-Swiss, Paramount Pictures, Random House, SuddenLink, Toyota, Yelp, Zillow and more. Duo Security's innovative and easy-to-use technology can be quickly deployed to protect users, data and applications from breaches, credential theft and account takeover. The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company also has offices in San Mateo, California; Austin, Texas and London. Duo Security is backed by Benchmark, Google Ventures, Radar Partners, Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. Try it for free at www.duo.com.

Media contacts:

Jordan Fylonenko and Meredith Corley

Duo Security

Email Contact



