NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking") (OTCQB: VKIN) is pleased announce that the company has been approved for up-listing from the Pink Sheets to the OTCQB market and began trading on the new platform effective June 28th, 2017.

To be eligible to trade on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

James Doris, CEO of Viking, commented "Uplisting to the OTCQB is another important milestone for our company. The listing demonstrates our commitment to executing our growth plan and providing existing and prospective stakeholders a greater degree of transparency and liquidity. It also exposes the company to a broader range of institutional investors."

About Viking:

Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Mid-Continent region in the U.S. The company has working interests in oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri and Alberta.

Viking is not an investment company, as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

For additional information please contact:

James A. Doris

President and C.E.O.

Viking Energy Group, Inc.

1330 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 23A

New York, NY 10019

Email: jdoris@vikingenergygroup.com

www.vikingenergygroup.com



